Lindsay Lohan's ‘Falling for Christmas' Trailer Has a ‘Mean Girls' Easter Egg

What a bright time, it's the right time for a Lindsay Lohan movie and music comeback.

The actress returns to her comedy roots and brings the "Mean Girls" nostalgia with her new rom-com "Falling for Christmas." The movie's trailer, released Oct. 7, includes a recording of her singing "Jingle Bell Rock," the classic holiday tune she famously performed on stage in the 2004 cult film that made her an international superstar.

Lohan's official cover of the track will be released as a single on Nov. 4, ahead of the "Falling for Christmas" premiere on Netflix on Nov. 10.

In the film, the 36-year-old plays a newly engaged heiress who is diagnosed with amnesia following a skiing accident in the days leading up to Christmas. While recovering, she is cared for by a lodge owner, played by "Glee" alum Chord Overstreet, and his young daughter. The movie also features actor Jack Wagner, as well as Lohan's younger sister, Aliana Lohan.

"Falling for Christmas" marks the first movie in three years and first leading comedy film role in 13 years for the former child star, who in addition to rising to fame with hit flicks such as "Mean Girls," "Freaky Friday" and her breakout 1998 "The Parent Trap" reboot, also found success as a pop singer in the '00s before personal and legal turmoil stalled her career.

The paparazzi-favorite star later stayed out of the spotlight and has spent almost a decade living in Dubai, where taking photos of people without their permission is illegal.

During her time away from the public eye, she has acted onscreen sporadically, appearing in mostly independent films and TV shows, including "Glee" in 2012. In 2019, she launched her own, short-lived reality series, "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club." Lohan also continued making music and Lohan dropped her most recent single, "Back to Me," in 2020.

In 2021, Lohan shot a Super Bowl 2022 commercial for Planet Fitness, which poked fun at her troubled past, and filmed "Falling for Christmas." "I realize what I'm always meant to do, and it's always acting," the actress told Vogue earlier this year. "I feel really grateful and very excited to be doing all of this and everything's paced out so well and it's happening at the right times."

She said she had so much fun filming "Falling for Christmas," adding, "I had such a different appreciation just from not filming in so long. I just was really excited to be there and just really grateful and happy to be around everyone."

And in addition to starring in a new rom-com, Lohan has also found love in real life: This past summer, she married businessman Bader Shammas.