In the Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes for Lack of Afro-Latino Representation in ‘In the Heights'

'I’m truly sorry. I’m learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening,' Miranda said in a statement

Lin-Manuel Miranda addressed criticism following the opening weekend of the movie adaption of “In the Heights,” apologizing Monday for a lack of African Latino representation.

“In The Heights,'' which was written by Miranda and originally opened on Broadway in 2008, follows a Caribbean diaspora community in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood amid a rise of gentrification. The film adaptation, released in theaters and on HBO Max last week, was highly anticipated but some expressed disappointment at the lack of Afro-Latinos in the cast.

Miranda, one of the film's producers who also has a cameo role in the adaptation, acknowledged the critics Monday in a statement on Twitter, saying he heard the “hurt and frustration” over colorism.

