‘Lilo & Stich' team with Tom Cruise and ‘Mission Impossible' for a monster Memorial Day weekend

“Lilo & Stich” teamed with Tom Cruise for a monster Memorial Day box office weekend.

Disney's live action version of “Lilo & Stich” earned a staggering $145.5 million in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday, the second biggest domestic opening of the year after “A Minecraft Movie.”

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The movie is a faithful remake of the 2002 original's story of a six-legged alien and a Hawaiian girl that has created a big cult following in the decades since.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Paramount Pictures' “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” the eighth and (probably) last appearance of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in a nearly three-decade run, was a distant second domestically, but still brought in a franchise record $63 million through Sunday, out-earning “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” which opened domestically to $61 million in 2018.

And the spy thriller with Christopher McQuarrie directing for the first time in the franchise was the top global earner with $127 million," with “Lilo & Stich” bringing in $111 million.

The previous film, 2023’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days in a July opening, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over a three-day weekend.