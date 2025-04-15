Celebrity News

Lil Nas X says one side of his face is paralyzed

In an update posted Tuesday, as fans and commenters worried he might have Bell's palsy, the singer and rapper said his smile was getting a little better.

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

Lil Nas X
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images file

Singer and rapper Lil Nas X said that one side of his face has become paralyzed.

In a video posted to his Instagram Monday, the artist, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, said he "lost control" of the right side of his face. He appears to be in a hospital and is wearing a patient gown.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"And when I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way," the "Old Town Road" performer said in the video, struggling to control the right side of his face.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"Bro, I can't even laugh right," he said, seemingly in good spirits.

Fans and celebrities alike flocked to the artist's comments, wishing him well.

"Get well baby," wrote actress Taraji P. Henson.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 32 mins ago

Wink Martindale, the genial game-show host and an early TV interviewer of Elvis Presley, dies at 91

Holidays 3 hours ago

Candy to top Easter purchases as Americans projected to spend near-record $23.6B

Many commenters wrote that they believe Lil Nas X has Bell's palsy, a condition that causes muscle weakness in one side of the face, according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition is usually temporary and can cause one side of the face to appear droopy.

Lil Nas X reassured fans in posts to his Instagram story, saying that he is OK and to "stop being sad" for him.

The artist said he feels like his condition is improving in an update posted to his Instagram Tuesday. He attempts to smile and wink in the short video with some success.

"Smile getting a lil better," he wrote.

NBC News has reached out to a representative for Lil Nas X.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us