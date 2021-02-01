Music

Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Battling Alzheimer's

He reportedly now has “increasingly rarer moments of clarity and awareness”

By The Associated Press

Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but it hasn't quieted his legendary voice.

The singer's wife and son reveal in the latest edition of AARP The Magazine that Bennett was first diagnosed with the irreversible neurological disorder in 2016. The magazine says he endures “increasingly rarer moments of clarity and awareness.”

Still, he continues to rehearse and twice a week goes through his 90-minute set with his longtime pianist, Lee Musiker. The magazine says he sings with perfect pitch and apparent ease.

Entertainment News

Angelina Jolie 4 mins ago

Angelina Jolie Selling Winston Churchill Painting With Fascinating History

Summer of Soul 9 hours ago

Questlove Uncovers ‘Black Woodstock' in His Hit Sundance Doc

A beloved interpreter of American standards, Bennett's chart-topping career spans seven decades. “He's not the old Tony anymore,” his wife, Susan, told the magazine. “But when he sings, he's the old Tony.”

Bennett, 94, gained his first pop success in the early 1950s and enjoyed a career revival in the 1990s and became popular with younger audiences in part because of an appearance on “MTV Unplugged.” He continued recording and touring constantly, and his 2014 collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MusicAlzheimer's diseaseTony Bennett
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us