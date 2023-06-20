Larry Birkhead shares rare selfie with his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn

Try not to come undone over this adorable pic.

Larry Birkhead gave followers a glimpse at his 2023 Father's Day plans, sharing a selfie with his daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, whom he shares with the late Anna Nicole Smith, at a Duran Duran concert. For the father-daughter duo, it was both a fun activity and an educational experience.

"Having a great Father's Day with Dannielynn at the @duranduran concert," Birkhead, 50, captioned the June 18 Instagram post. "I've been trying to school her on good music way back since she was a baby."

Alongside the photo of Birkhead and the teen smiling at the concert, he also posted an adorable throwback photo of a much younger Dannielynn and her father sitting on a bench together sharing headphones.

"Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there," Birkhead finished, adding of the empty arena in the background of the selfie, "Of course we had to get here first, well because I'm old."

Over the years, the photographer has given rare looks into his life with Dannielynn, who he's raised since Smith passed away in 2007 when their daughter was only five months old.

But it's clear the late model's legacy lives on as every year Birkhead and Dannielynn honor her with a trip to the racetrack. The duo has been attending the Kentucky Derby together ever since Dannielynn was a little girl—all because it's where her parents met 20 years ago.

In fact, just last month the duo attended the 34th annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on May 5. Birkhead captioned an Instagram post from the occasion, "Tonight is the 20th anniversary where I met Dannielynn's Mom at the same event. Can't believe Dannielynn is almost 17. Time for a great Derby weekend."

And in an extra special tribute to her mom, Dannielynn wore a top featuring photos from Smith's Guess campaign, completing the look with her mother's jewelry.

"It's her one day a year outing that we do publicly," Birkhead said of the family tradition in a 2022 interview with Louisville Courier Journal. "I think you guys can take pictures and watch her grow from just this event."