Lady Gaga reveals fiancé Michael Polansky's grand Valentine's Day gift

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lady Gaga’s got a million reasons to love her fiancé Michael Polansky.

As the Grammy winner began working on her upcoming seventh studio album, her husband-to-be made quite the grand gesture to contribute to her creative process.

“For Valentine’s Day, he said, ‘I have a surprise for you,’” she told Rolling Stone in a video published Dec. 9. “He turned his office into a music studio. I mean, it’s kind of romantic!”

The entrepreneur — who shares a co-writing credit on Gaga’s latest single, “Disease” — also showed his support through words of affirmation.

“Something that Michael said to me every day that I was working is, ‘Go do what you were born to do,’” Gaga, 38, recalled. “‘And do it with every cell in your body, and have fun and be confident in your music.’”

The couple, who confirmed their engagement over the summer, first met at a party hosted by Napster co-founder Sean Parker in 2019, and Gaga previously credited the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns for allowing their romance to blossom.

“It was really kind of special,” she told Vogue in September. “I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me — outside of Lady Gaga.”

Similarly, Polansky echoed just how important the mundane time they had together helped build their foundation — and let her separate herself from her superstar persona.

“We had this amazing chapter of a weird kind of normalcy that’s essential for any relationship to develop in a real way — taking walks, making coffee, hanging out with the dogs, reading books together,” he told the outlet. “I think she loved the chance to slow down.”

