Lady Gaga doesn't have to pay $500,000 to woman charged in connection to stealing her dogs, judge rules 

Lady Gaga has prevailed in a legal battle connected to the 2021 theft of her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly Fujie on Monday ruled in favor of Gaga in a lawsuit alleging the singer did not follow through on promises to pay a "no questions asked" $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs.

Jennifer McBride, who returned Gaga's dogs and was later charged for receiving stolen property, filed the suit in February.

McBride attempted to sue Gaga for the reward money in addition to over $1.5 million in damages for breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation. In the complaint, she claimed that Gaga never intended to pay the reward money and intended for law enforcement to ask questions about the return of the bulldogs.

Gaga's attorney did not respond to a request for comment about Monday's ruling.

McBride claimed in court that, although she was aware the dogs were stolen when she received them, she only took possession of them to ensure their protection and safe return.

