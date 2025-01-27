Music & Musicians

Lady Gaga announces new album ‘Mayhem'

"Mayhem" will mark Gaga’s first full-length LP since 2020’s Chromatica

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Attention "Little Monsters" -- New York's own Lady Gaga revealed some major news!

In an Instagram video, the multi-hyphenate artist announced that she is dropping a new album very soon.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

A spooky trailer on her Instagram and YouTube pages reveals the album titled "Mayhem" is slated to drop on March 7. Fans can pre-order the album.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"Mayhem" will mark Gaga’s first full-length LP since 2020’s Chromatica (although, Lady Gaga did release 2024's "Harlequin" album -- a concept piece that is in accompaniment to the movie "Joker: Folie à Deux," in which she starred).

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta in New York City, catapulted into the music scene with her first album "The Fame" in 2008. Since then, she has sold an estimated 170 million records, becoming one of the world's best-selling artists and the only female artist to achieve four singles each selling at least 10 million copies globally, according to IMBd. Her music career has brought her numerous awards including 13 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, 18 MTV Video Music Awards, among others. 

Aside from her music career, Lady Gaga has also acted in various movies. Making her debut in Machete Kills (2013) and its sequel. She also starred with Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born" (2018), the most recent remake of a Hollywood film classic. It was through her work in this movie that Lady Gaga received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Entertainment News

politics 2 hours ago

Selena Gomez breaks down in tears over Donald Trump's deportations

Art and Culture 5 hours ago

Bay Area artist captures transformative process of weddings with live painting

Lady Gaga is also an entrepreneur launching a design house and a successful makeup line.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us