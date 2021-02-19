LA County Sheriff Launches Domestic Abuse Investigation of Marilyn Manson

Rock star Marilyn Manson is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for alleged domestic violence, the department confirms.

The department's Special Victims Bureau is looking into alleged incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2011 while Manson lived in West Hollywood, according to the statement.

More details were not disclosed.

Warner was recently accused by former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood of sexual and physical abuse while dating the musician. The sheriff’s department statement did not specify whether the cases under investigation involved the accuser or other accusers who have also come forward.

Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, after Evan Rachel Wood accused the singer of "horrifically abusing" her "for years."

Manson denied Wood's allegations in a Feb. 1 social media post.

“Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," Manson wrote on his Instagram account. “But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.

“Regardless of how -- and why -- others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."