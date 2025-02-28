Kylie Jenner details ‘hardest' part of Jesus Guerrero's death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kylie Jenner is leaning on her friends for support as she grieves the loss of Jesus Guerrero.

Following the celebrity hairstylist’s unexpected death at the age of 34, the "Kardashians" star opened up about how difficult it has been losing one of her most cherished friends.

“Sleeping has been the hardest,” Jenner wrote over a screenshot of a seven-hour FaceTime call with pal Ariel Tejeda on her Instagram Stories Feb. 28, “I love you @makeupbyariel.”

And along with the devastating glimpse into her heartbreak, she shared a sweet video of her and Guerrero dancing along to Leon Bridges’ “River” in his memory.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s posts come nearly one week after Jesus Guerrero’s sister Gris Guerrero announced his tragic passing Feb. 22, though she did not reveal a cause of death.

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven," Gris Guerrero wrote on a GoFundMe page. "He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.”

"Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly,” she continued. “Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston."

Indeed, Gris Guerrero and her family continue to seek answers about what may have caused Jesus Guerrero’s sudden death.

“[There are] unanswered questions and it may take some time to properly have something for him,” she told Us Weekly Feb. 25. “We are getting some help, but it is a waiting game for everyone to do what they can to get answers.”

In the days before his passing, Jesus Guerrero appeared to be working in the United Arab Emirates with client Jennifer Lopez. But, according to his sister, he was unwell and encouraged to seek medical treatment upon arrival.

“We have been able to track every one of his steps,” she explained, “but we don’t know what got him sick or what was [the] sickness. It all happened suddenly and no one knows why.”

But while Jesus Guerrero’s family has been awaiting more clarity on his death, they found solace in Jenner’s unending support — including her generous offer to pay for funeral costs as well as other expenses.

“She has told us anything we need,” Gris Guerrero told US Weekly of the reality star. “Jesus was family to her, and she was family to him. She has kept an open line. Anything we need, any questions we have, she has been there for us.”

“She wants his memory to be honored,” she added, “and wants to do as much as she can so he gets the farewell he deserves.”