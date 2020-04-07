Kristin Cavallari Returns Home After Being Quarantined in the Bahamas for 3 Weeks

Kristin Cavallari is feeling "very happy" to be home.

The "Very Cavallari" star took to Instagram Stories to share that she and her family were back in Nashville, after spending the last three weeks in the Bahamas.

"We made it home," she said in a short video clip, which she uploaded on Tuesday afternoon. "Very happy about that."

Adding a caption that read, "We had a short window to get out of the Bahamas so we jumped all over it."

It appears she and her family don't plan on taking any more trips with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, it seems they'll be practicing social distancing at their estate during this time.

As some fans know, the reality TV personality went to the Bahamas with her husband, Jay Cutler, and their three kids--Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).

Additionally, Kristin's best friend, hair colorist and E! co-star also spent time in the Bahamas with them.

Kristin Cavallari &Justin Anderson's BFF Pics

Justin Anderson and his fiancé, Austin "Scoot" Rhodes, were often spotted with the family during their beach walks, workout sessions and more.

"Three weeks of isolation, man. This island family has figured out our groove," Anderson captioned an Instagram post six days ago, alongside a selfie with him and Kristin. "Fitness is a priority so we alternate kid duty to get our sweat on each morning, lifeguard duty alternates throughout the day but it's mostly Scoot, Big Jay does most of the night time grilling, Kristin and I do a lot of "business lady" things on our phones throughout the day to keep our businesses rollin'."

He continued, "I hope you guys are finding a way to make the most of this time whether it be spending time with loved ones, working on your inner/outer self, or just allowing yourself to be a complete slob on the couch and rest from life. We can do this."

Closing his caption, the celebrity hair colorist reminded others to be kind and positive during this time.

He wrote, "(Also, side note bc I like to keep the negativity at a minimum here: this is where we happen to be isolated, don't compare your situation or say something sh**** and judgmental- just be positive bc I genuinely believe that being positive is what we all need right now.)."

During the "Very Cavallari" stars' vacation, the Bahamian government issued a lockdown ordinance, after COVID-19 cases were reported.

"What happens when you've been quarantined for a week....," Kristin captioned one of her posts during the new orders.

Seven days later, Justin wrote, "I meannnn let's get real for a second- spending FOURTEEN days not spending time with anyone else is nuts, but we've done it. AND I still love each of them. That's pretty solid the family that quarantines together, stays together..."

As of yesterday, the Prime Minister of The Bahamas announced there would be a more strict lockdown in place. Additionally, Nashville currently has a stay-at-home order.