Kristin Cavallari sets record straight on Kardashian-Jenner beef

Kristin Cavallari is sharing her side of the story.

After blaming Scott Disick for her alleged falling out with Kourtney Kardashian, Cavallari set the record straight on their dynamic, saying she doesn't "really give a f---" about the decade-old drama while accusing the family of being "calculated" and "fake."

According to the "Very Cavallari" star, she had known Disick by being in the same group of friends when she was in her early 20s, and she'd dated the Kardashians' stepbrother Brody Jenner.

"Scott and Kourtney started dating. That's how I met Kourtney," Kristin, 37, shared on the Dec. 30 episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "I f---ing loved Kourtney. We were really good friends."

However, Disick and Kardashian — who share kids Mason, 15, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 10 — broke up at one point, during which Cavallari joined some of her male friends on a trip to Las Vegas.

"Scott happened to be one of the guys that came again. We were always just friends," she continued. "He was devastated about Kourtney, and we all went out. We had a good time. I was never even alone with Scott."

But the next morning, Cavallari said that tabloids reported that she and Disick had hooked up.

"I was like, 'What in the mother f---?'" she said, alleging that Disick may have planted the story to try to "make Kourtney jealous."

"Kourtney was really upset about it, and I remember being on the phone with Kourtney being like, 'Kourtney, you know that that's not true. I would never f---ing touch Scott,'" Cavallari said. "She was like, 'Well, I don't know. I just know I have sisters, and I would never put myself in that situation.'"

And while Disick and Kardashian ended up getting back together — before splitting for good in 2015 — Cavallari said she stopped talking with them over the incident.

"Scott must have said it was true or something, because all it would have taken was for Scott to be like, 'That's not true,'" Cavallari alleged. "That was my issue, too."

But now, the "Hills" alum doesn't feel like she has beef with the Kardashian-Jenners — she said she was only bothered when Disick allegedly reached out to her recently after she spoke publicly about the falling out.

"I go on my podcast and just was talking s--- about the Kardashians, like nothing in particular," Cavallari shared. "And then Scott Disick DMs me after f---ing 15 years or something, like, 'I miss you. We should hang out.'"

Her reaction? "It just felt so calculated to me," she added. "And this is what the Kardashians and a lot of people in Hollywood do is when you're out there talking s---, they want to shut you up. So, it's keep your friends close and your enemies closer. And I don't play that game. It's so fake to me."

E! News previously reached out to reps for Scott and Kourtney about Kristin’s allegations, but didn't hear back.