Kourtney Kardashian shares Rocky's rare lung issue that led to surgery

Kourtney Kardashian explained that her and Travis Barker's son Rocky had fluid in his lungs, which led to her emergency fetal surgery in September

(L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing more insight into her and Travis Barker's 7-month-old son's health.

"The Kardashians" star opened up about the reason she underwent emergency fetal surgery during her pregnancy in September, sharing in the June 20 episode that there was fluid in Rocky Thirteen Barker's lungs.

"We had a terrifying scare," she said. "It's super rare — the condition that he had — but it's also super rare and lucky that we caught it. Thank you, God, for a successful surgery. I'm honestly just so grateful, I have no words."

And although the operation went well, Kourtney said she was "filled with fear" following the procedure and when Rocky's symptoms returned.

"The fluid in his lungs actually did start coming back," the 45-year-old explained in a confessional. "Then I watched this documentary called Heal that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health."

The Poosh founder was inspired to change her outlook and hope for the best.

"I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers," she continued. "After I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after."

Still, Barker was worried about Rocky up until he was born.

As they headed to the hospital, which was documented on the Hulu show, he told his wife, "I don't want him to come out early. I want to make sure his lungs are perfect — everything's perfect."

And in the end, their son, born Nov. 1, is just that.

"It's everything I've ever dreamed of," Kardashian gushed on the show. "Everything we've been through to get to this moment, it just feels so surreal."

She added, "I'm so happy in my blissful baby bubble and the love with Rocky."

