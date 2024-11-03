Originally appeared on E! Online

Kim Kardashian is taking a page out of Princess Diana's book.

The "Kardashians" star had her own princess moment on Nov. 2, rocking a vintage Garrard cross pendant once worn by the late royal to the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

But unlike Diana — who famously paired necklace with a Victorian-style velvet gown designed by Catherine Walker during a 1987 charity event — Kardashian put her own sexy spin on the bauble by wearing it with a plunging white gown from Gucci.

Instead of having the pendant on a long chain, the 44-year-old made it into a shorter piece that sat on her bare chest. She completed the look with a large pearl choker, as well as short diamond necklaces.

Kardashian bought the pendant, which features square-cut amethysts and circular-cut diamonds totaling at 5.25 carats, in 2023 at Sotheby's auction. Per the fine arts company, she paid a whopping $197,453 — more than double its pre-auction estimate — for the piece of jewelry.

"This is a bold piece of jewelry by its size, color and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion—or indeed both," Sotheby’s London head of jewelry Kristian Spofforth said in statement at the time. "We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name."

And Diana was particularly fond of jewelry from Garrard. After all, the princess' iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring from King Charles III was also made by the royal jeweler.

That ring now belongs to Kate Middleton after Diana's son Prince William proposed with it in 2010. According to Middleton, she did not alter the piece at all since her and Diana's ring size are "exactly the same."

"It is very special," the Princess of Wales said last year. "What an honor to be able to wear it."