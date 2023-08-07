Kim Kardashian shares she broke her shoulder

Kim Kardashian has been recovering after breaking her shoulder.

"The Kardashians" star shared on Aug. 7 that she recently suffered the injury—along with a torn tendon—and has been resting her body while it heals.

"I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back," she wrote on her Instagram Story, showing her reunion with trainer Melissa Alcantara, who once had the "same thing happen to her."

Kardashian added, "Nothing is going to keep me down." (Indeed, in recent weeks, she has shared photos taking son Saint West, 7, on a "soccer tour" of the world to watch his favorite teams play in Miami and Japan.)

Now, the 42-year-old is back in the gym and shared a video of herself staying hydrated with an Alani by Kim K energy drink, dubbed Kimade.

Kardasian didn't share further details on how she broke her shoulder.

The SKIMS founder started working with Alcantara in 2017, two years after giving birth to Saint.

The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

"I'm going to start a really crazy diet. I was looking on Instagram and this body builder popped up on my page and she had gained 70 pounds in her pregnancy," Kardashian said on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "Melissa is a trainer I found. She's super inspiring to me and I really want to meet up with her and she if she could train me. She could help direct my food and really get me on an amazing path…If I was 10 percent like her, it would be life-changing. Like my whole arms and back. It's mostly food. I gotta have this lifestyle. I gotta try."

Alcantara sprang into action, giving Kim a pantry makeover to remove the "processed crap" and reinvigorating Kardashian's workout routine with a mix of low intensity interval training, high intensity workouts and weight training. Kardashian's fitness regimen grew to six days a week for 60 to 90 minutes each session.

"I think she just needed a change," the fitness pro told E! News in 2018. "I think she just felt like looking one way is one thing, but taking care of your body is something else. You can do both at the same time."

Alcantara noted, "The biggest part is not just working out. It's eating well to also look good. That's mostly what I work in is aesthetics—building full, nice muscle takes a lot of nutrition."

