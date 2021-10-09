Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Leave Hotel Together Before Her ‘SNL' Hosting Debut

Live from New York, it's Kimye.

On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 9, Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West were photographed leaving a New York City hotel together hours before she is set to host SNL for the first time. The rapper followed the reality star, dressed in a full-length hot pink coat, and the two got into a waiting car as dozens of fans and photographers crowded around them. An eyewitness told E! News that West arrived at the hotel earlier that morning and that he and Kardashian drove to NBC Studios, after which he returned to the hotel without her.

The hip-hop star and producer, who has never hosted "SNL" before but has performed on it seven times, has been helping his ex prepare for her gig. Earlier this week, a source told E! News that "Kim has consulted with Kanye and asked for feedback. She values his opinion creatively and artistically. They've talked about some different ideas and he has been very supportive."

Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage, has been photographed with the rapper a few times in recent months.

The two, who share four children, had dinner with friends at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. late last month. This past summer, Kardashian showed her support for West at his "Donda" album listening parties and even appeared onstage with him in a wedding dress.

The events' creative director, Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia, was also behind the rapper's face-covering look and similar styles the SKIMS founder has worn in recent weeks, most notably at the 2021 Met Gala in September, which her ex did not attend.

And the two may collaborate professionally even more. A second source recently told E! News that Kardashian has been including Kanye in "many creative conversations involving her brands and businesses."

"She knows his mind is full of genius ideas and they like to collaborate together," the insider said. "Kanye loves helping and they bond over the creative conversations."

The source said such talks have involved jokes that Kardashian hopes to make on "SNL," about which she wanted to give West "a heads up."

West flew in and arrived at New York City's JFK International Airport earlier on Saturday. Kardashian arrived in New York City several days earlier. Her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian also recently arrived in town to support her.

Kardashian has been rehearsing for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig all week. A promo for the episode, showing her with cast member Cecily Strong and musical guest Halsey, was recently released.