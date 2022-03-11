Khloe Kardashian Says It's ‘Sad' That Women Are Blamed After Men Cheat

Khloe Kardashian is tired of women being blamed for things men do. During a conversation with Variety published March 10, the Good American CEO, whose ex Tristan Thompson has been involved in multiple cheating scandals, said she thinks it's "sad" how women are blamed and ridiculed after a man cheats on them.

"Everyone has their problems, so you don't have to point the finger at anyone, but to make it the woman's responsibility, it's really sad," said Kardashian, 37. "And it says a lot about our society that people would rather spew venom, as opposed to some sort of sensitivity or compassion, or just nothing at all."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star added that women have to deal with so much negativity and hurt, while men are celebrated.

"It's sad and it puts so much on the women's shoulders emotionally," she continued. "It's a big burden to carry, and I don't think people realize what it does psychologically to the women. And the men, it's almost like another notch on their belt because they're kind of celebrated in a way. But this is nothing new. It's always been the boys' club."

It's a feeling that Kardashian, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Thompson, knows all too well. In December, Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against the Chicago Bulls athlete seeking pregnancy and child-related expenses. In the lawsuit, Nichols said she and Thompson had consensual sex on his 30th birthday in March 2021. A few weeks later, Thompson released a statement admitting that he was the father of the child. He also issued an apology to Kardashian for the "heartache and humiliation" he caused her. Though the reality tv star has kept things surrounding the scandal private, she told Variety that it will be addressed on her forthcoming Hulu show, "The Kardashians."

"We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn't really sign up for this; we did," she said. "But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don't ever talk about it. Viewers will almost feel slighted, like we aren't sharing things and it's not as real. So yes, we do address it."