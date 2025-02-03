Khloe Kardashian defends Babyface after Grammys interview snub

Originally appeared on E! Online

Khloe Kardashian is sticking up for Babyface.

The "Kardashians" star spoke out after the music producer was cut off during an interview on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet Feb. 2 when the reporter he was speaking with opted to chat with Chappell Roan instead.

“This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview,” the 40-year-old wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) later that day, along with a clip of the Associated Press interview. “Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways. Its maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this.”

Despite the snub, Kardashian sang the praises of the 13-time Grammy winner — whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds — as she commended him for his talent as well as the way he handled the situation.

“I love you @babyface And I am a forever fan and thankful for all that you have blessed us with,” she continued. “By the way — what a class act you are.”

And Kardashian wasn’t the only star to weigh in on the incident, as Dionne Warwick also commented on the matter.

“13x Grammy Award winning Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds?” the singer wrote in a post on X. “Am I seeing this correctly?”

Warwick made her feelings even clearer in a follow-up post, tagging the outlet along with a screenshot of a dictionary definition of “decorum.”

The reporter who ended the interview did address the matter later in the AP’s livestream, issuing an apology to Babyface for abruptly wrapping the conversation.

“I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier,” Leslie Ambriz told viewers. “Chappell Roan had come up and there was a lot of commotion, as there is on these carpets, but I’m a big Babyface fan and so I just wanted to say that I really apologize.”