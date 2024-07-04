Kevin Bacon details his experience trying to be a regular person for a day: ‘This sucks'

Kevin Bacon decided to spend a day as a normal guy — and he quickly realized he prefers living his life as a celebrated celebrity.

The “Footloose” star revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that he sported an intricate disguise, featuring fake teeth, an altered nose and glasses, to live out his dream of experiencing life as a regular dude.

But, according to Bacon, transforming into a noncelebrity wasn't going to be an easy feat considering his notoriety in Hollywood after maintaining a successful career over the past four decades.

“I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognizable,” he told the publication. “Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent.”

Still, he decided to fully commit to the temporary transformation.

“I went to a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise,” Bacon revealed.

His new look made him resemble his seedy character that he portrays in his upcoming horror film “MaXXXine,” according to Vanity Fair. In the slasher flick, which hits theaters July 5, Bacon plays a private investigator. The movie is set in the 1980s.

The 65-year-old actor told the magazine that he wore his custom camouflage getup to The Grove LA, a popular outdoor mall in Los Angeles. Amongst all the visitors, he blended in.

“Nobody recognized me,” he said.

But, living out his dream wasn’t what he imagined.

“People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice,” he recalled. “Nobody said, ‘I love you.’ I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f–--ing coffee or whatever.”

He swiftly realized he wanted to return to his A-list status.

“I was like, ‘This sucks. I want to go back to being famous,’” he added.

Considering Bacon has been appearing in films since 1978, when he landed his first role in “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” it seems he is fully accustomed to his life as a celebrity.

