Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album After 5-Year Hiatus

Kendrick Lamar is releasing an album for the first time in five years. “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" is dropping next month.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper tweeted a link to his Oklama website, where he unveiled that his album will be available May 13.

The new album will follow Lamar’s release of “Damn.” from 2017. In his recent endeavors, he also curated the soundtrack to “Black Panther,” collaborated on various songs and founded pgLang, a multi-disciplinary media company.

Lamar — whose parents are from Chicago — last officially performed in the city in 2017 for his "Damn." tour. He stopped at the United Center in July and August, and brought out Chicago-native Chance the Rapper as a special guest for one of the shows.