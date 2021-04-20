Kelly Osbourne Says She's Relapsed After Nearly 4 Years of Sobriety

Kelly Osbourne is committed to honesty in the midst of her sobriety struggles.

After nearly four years of sobriety, the 36-year-old TV personality and daughter of Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne shared publicly that she has relapsed. In an Instagram Story video shared on Monday, April 19, Kelly told fans, "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery."

"I relapsed," she declared. "Not proud of it, but I am back on track."

Reassuring her followers, Kelly reiterated, "I am sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but I've learned it truly is just one day at a time." Before signing off, she again pledged her commitment to staying honest in the midst of her personal struggle. "I just wanted to tell you guys the truth 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you," she said. "Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon."

The 36-year-old previously celebrated her 2-year sobriety milestone in August 2019. "I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can't even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years. To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good."

A year later, she credited her friend Greta Clawson with helping her in the process of her recovery. "When I walked into 'the rooms' 3 years ago I was scared, desperately unhappy, lonely and broken in every sense of the word," Kelly recalled. "@gretabarlowclawson was the first person to welcome me, make me feel comfortable and take me under her wing. This women walked every single painstaking step of my recovery with me. I could not have gotten through it without her."

While celebrating a year of sobriety in 2018, Kelly reflected on the state she was in when she realized "something had to give."

"This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it's time share that with you guys," she described. "To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life's terms became to much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give... and it did."

While expressing gratitude to her parents and brother Jack Osbourne for their support, Kelly shared the personal progress she had made. "I have spend [sic] the past year truly working on my mind body and soul!" she confirmed. "I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the f--- I really am without a camera in my face. I want to take this time to thank my brother @jackosbourne who answered the phone to me one year ago today and picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment. He has held my hand through out this whole process."

Kelly also thanked her parents for never giving up on her. "I love my family with all my heart," she added. "Thank you to the friends who have walked the path of sobriety with me I could not have done this with out there [sic] love and support."

"I still don't know who the f--- I am or what the f--- I want," she noted at the time, "but I can whole heartedly confess that I'm finally at peace with myself and truly starting to understand what true happiness is. I'm sorry if I let anyone down it was just time for me to work on me!"