Kelly Clarkson opens up about how she's ‘dropped weight'

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about the diet and exercise routines she's adopted, as well as how she's shed weight.

The singer and daytime talk show host, 41, who relocated with "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to New York City last year, told People magazine she's "dropped weight" as part of her overall wellness regimen.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout. I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down," the "Piece By Piece" singer said of the changes.

As for her diet, Clarkson isn't doing anything extreme.

“I eat a healthy mix,” she said. “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90% of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!

“But I still splurge. The other night I had a frozen yogurt with my daughter, and it was magical," added the Grammy winner, who shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson has previously spoken about experiencing weight loss while addressing thyroid and autoimmune issues she had been experiencing.

The "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" singer changed her diet to treat the issues and ended up losing about 37 pounds, she told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in 2018.

“I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn’t really the weight,” Clarkson said at the time.

Clarkson and TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager bonded over weight struggles when Jenna and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this past November.

During the conversation, Clarkson showed a photo of Jenna and Barbara dressed identically as kids.

“Those drop waist things were popular,” Jenna said of the dresses she and her sister were wearing in the pic.

Clarkson interjected, “Which is not good for girls with curves later on.”

After Jenna remarked that she and Barbara “were chubby” as children, Clarkson replied, “You were not."

“Well, we were,” Jenna continued.

Barbara acknowledged that neither she nor Jenna were chubby in the photo Clarkson showed her viewers.

“Not there, but I was,” Jenna insisted.

Clarkson responded, "I’m like, ‘I don’t think you know what chubby is.’”

When Jenna pressed Barbara to validate that she had been chubby as a child, Barbara hesitated before conceding, “Well, there was a stage."

Clarkson then gave Jenna a high-five, joking, “I’ve had many stages.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: