Kelli Giddish Is Returning to ‘Law & Order: SVU' After Season 24 Exit

Rollins is back.

After surprising "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" fans last year by exiting the NBC crime drama after 12 seasons, Kelli Giddish will reprise her role as Detective Amanda Rollins for the show's upcoming season 24 finale, E! News has confirmed.

According to NBC, Giddish's character will be pregnant when she reunites with her former colleagues, which include Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) and Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano).

In addition to her SVU return, the actress will also reportedly appear on a forthcoming episode of "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

Rollins' return comes four months after her final episode aired Dec. 8. The send-off saw her get married to former partner–turned–Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi—played by Peter Scanavino. The nuptials came after Rollins was shot on duty at the beginning of season 24 and she ultimately left the force to teach at Fordham University.

Giddish announced her exit from the long-running series in an Aug. 24 Instagram post.

Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode

"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," the 42-year-old wrote. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

Giddish went on to thank creator Dick Wolf and "all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years."

Following her final episode, Hargitay shared a heartfelt message honoring her longtime co-star.

"Kelli, I've loved acting, learning, growing, talking, laughing and crying with you. I've loved watching your achingly beautiful performances," she wrote in a Dec. 8 Instagram post. "I've loved watching our friendship deepen and grow and blossom. I've loved every single minute of it, and I will miss you so much. You have my respect, my gratitude and my love forever. xo M."

"Law & Order: SVU" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

