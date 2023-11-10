Kel Mitchell details ‘frightening' health scare after hospitalization

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kel Mitchell is on the mend.

The "Good Burger" star revealed he is back home recovering after being rushed to the hospital while experiencing a health issue.

"Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time," Mitchell wrote in a Nov. 9 Instagram post. "That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I'm now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family."

Shortly after the "Kenan & Kel" star shared the update on his health, fellow celebs and fans sent well wishes to the Emmy nominee, including longtime friend and collaborator Kenan Thompson, who commented with three praying hands emojis.

Meanwhile, Damon Wayans Jr. added, "Glad you're feeling better my brother." "Community" alum Yvette Nicole Brown also added a positive note, writing, "Glad you're on the mend, friend!"

Mitchell's recent hospitalization comes as he gears up for the release of "Good Burger 2," the sequel to the wildly popular 1997 movie that starred him and the "Saturday Night Live" star.

Ahead of the film's Nov. 22 debut, the "All That" alum reflected on his and Thompson's longstanding friendship and their exciting road ahead.

"I feel like it's a brotherhood," he told HollywoodLife in March. "We just get one another. Our comedy gels together very well and we just understand each other. It's just cool seeing us as adults and being dads and all this cool stuff where we can relate on and then talk about from when we were kids to now. We've known each other since '94, so it's almost like 30 years. It's crazy."