Kathryn Kates

Kathryn Kates, ‘Seinfeld' and ‘Orange Is the New Black' Actor, Dies at 73

Kates died on Saturday after a lengthy battle with lung cancer, her representatives said

Kathryn Kates and Todd Sussman
Ursula Coyote / Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Kathryn Kates, an actor who appeared in "Seinfeld" and "Orange is the New Black," died on Saturday after a battle with lung cancer. She was 73.

“After a long, hard-fought battle with lung cancer, Kathryn passed away peacefully this past Saturday surrounded by her brother Josh, his wife Sue Ann and her sister Mallory,” Headline Talent Agency told NBC News in a statement.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer.”

The agency added: “She was incredibly brave, thoughtful, wise and loving. Kathryn approached every role she ever played, as well as her daily life with the greatest of passion. We will do our best to honor her incredible legacy. The world truly lost one of the good ones.”

Entertainment News

Spotify Technology SA 1 hour ago

Spotify Is Reportedly Taking Down Neil Young's Music on Joe Rogan Podcast Objections

Little Debbie 1 hour ago

Little Debbie's Nutty Bar, Swiss Roll and Honey Buns Ice Cream?! YES Please!

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Kathryn KatesobituaryLung cancerSeinfeldOrange Is the New Black
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us