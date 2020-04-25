Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Expecting First Child Together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expanding their family in a Jurassic way.

E! News has learned the couple is expecting their first child together less than a year after saying "I Do" in an idyllic California wedding. This will be the first baby for Katherine and the second for Chris, who shares his son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Since the pair exchanged vows in front of family and friends, sources close to the couple have suggested that more kids could be in this couple's future.

"Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon," an insider previously shared with E! News. "She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."

But at the same time, both parties have simply been enjoying the newlywed phase of their very special relationship.

Chris Pratt &Katherine Schwarzenegger: Romance Rewind

From heartfelt Instagram posts to special holiday celebrations, these two have enjoyed doing life together.

The baby news comes a little over a month after Katherine released her book "The Gift of Forgiveness." Moreover, Chris's latest family movie "Onward" --released on Disney +--which goes to show kids have always been on their mind.

"Katherine has always loved kids and Jack is very special to her," a source previously told E! News. "She truly enjoys being with him and watching him grow. She wants to be a great stepmom and do everything she can to provide him with a nurturing and loving home."

The University of Southern California grad first started dating Chris in the summer of 2018 after her mom Maria Shriver helped with an introduction. In January 2019, the actor confirmed he was engaged.

Fast-forward to today and it appears the couple couldn't be happier and more excited to expand their family.