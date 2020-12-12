British Royal Family

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids Charlotte, George and Louis Make Red Carpet Debut

Kate Middleton and Prince William took their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis out to celebrate the holidays and to pay tribute to coronavirus pandemic front-line workers

By Corinne Heller

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic on December 11, 2020, in London, England.
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Surprise!

Kate Middleton and Prince William took their three kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, on a fun night out to celebrate the holidays and to pay tribute to coronavirus pandemic front-line workers. On Friday, the five attended the National Lottery's "Pantoland," a holiday pantomime, or comedic and usually interactive play aimed at children. The event was held to thank first-responders and their families.

This marked the first time Kate and William's children have walked a red carpet and the first public appearances for the kids in several months. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been out and about a few times since the start of the pandemic earlier this year, most recently on a U.K. train tour.

Entertainment News

charley pride 4 hours ago

Country Music Star Charley Pride Dies at 86

charley pride 4 hours ago

Charley Pride, Country's First Black Superstar, Dies at 86

At Friday's event, Charlotte wore a brown plaid dress, George sported a red and black striped sweater over a light collared shirt and black pants and Louis wore a blue coat over a red sweater and light collared shirt and black pants as well. Kate was dressed in a black silk petal-print Alessandra Rich maxi dress. William almost matched their youngest son, wearing a black jacket over a red sweater and light collar shirt and black pants.

Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

The family was photographed walking the red carpet into the Palladium Theater in London and while seated together in a private box. The adults wore masks. At one point, Charlotte was spotted playing with Louis and making funny gestures.

Before the performance, William gave a speech to thank essential workers across the United Kingdom for the sacrifices they have made to keep the country operating and to support their communities. During the intermission, he and Kate met a small group of them and their families and later went backstage to thank the show's cast and crew.

In March, Kensington Palace released a rare video of George, Charlotte and Louis cheering on the coronavirus pandemic front-line workers and volunteers.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

British Royal FamilyKate MiddletonPRINCE WILLIAM
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us