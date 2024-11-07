Originally appeared on E! Online

Ella Emhoff is sharing her thoughts on the 2024 U.S. election results.

Following former President Donald Trump’s victory over current Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee’s stepdaughter reacted to the outcome in an Instagram Story post Nov. 7.

“Truly no words,” the 25-year-old, whose father is Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, wrote alongside a photo of herself watching Harris’ concession speech. “We are all gonna get through this. It just f------ hurts like a b---- right now and that’s ok.”

“The fight doesn’t stop now,” she continued. “Just please check in on your people right now. This is the time to organize, mobilize and make a difference in your communities big or small.”

Emhoff wrapped the message writing, “I’m here for all of you and I love you guys.”

Meanwhile, Hope Walz, the daughter of Harris’ running mate Tim Walz, reacted to the results in her own Instagram Story post.

Alongside a photo of her dad lounging with their cat, Honey, on his lap, the 23-year-old wrote, “The earth keeps spinning, and we live to fight another day.”

Harris delivered a similar message of resilience to a crowd gathered at Howard University in her Nov. 6 concession speech.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted,” she said, “not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say, the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

Trump, meanwhile, called his impending return to the White House an “extraordinary honor” and pledged to unite the nation following his win.

“Now it is going to reach a new level of importance,” he said at a campaign party in Palm Beach, Fla., per NBC News. “Because we are going to help our country heal.”

