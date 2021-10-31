Kal Penn Is Engaged to Longtime Partner Josh

Kal Penn is engaged.

The 44-year-old "Harold & Kumar" and "House M.D." star is set to marry his longtime partner, Josh, the actor's manager confirmed to E! News on Sunday, Oct. 31. Penn wrote about his fiance in his new memoir, You Can't Be Serious, which is set for release on Nov. 2.

"I am engaged to a man and our families will be there for the wedding," the actor and former White House staffer told People. "The big disagreement now is whether it's a huge wedding or a tiny wedding. I want the big ass Indian wedding. Josh, hates attention, [has said], 'Or we could just do quick 20-minute thing with our families and that's it.' So we have to meet halfway in the middle."

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Penn said, "I mean, you know, Josh and I've been together for 11 years. We had our 11th anniversary in October. So, for me and writing about it [in my book], I think the tricky thing was...it's very matter-of-fact in our lives, and when you're the son of Indian immigrants who says that you want to be an actor, the chaos that that creates in your family and your community, will trump anything else, always."

Penn has never spoken about his love life to the press before.

"I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people," he told People. "There's no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s--- out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did."

He told the magazine, "I shared things with my parents and close friends first. I know this sounds jokey, but it's true: When you've already told your Indian parents and the South Asian community that you intend to be an actor for a living, really any conversations that come after that are super easy. They're just like, 'Yeah, okay.' I felt very supported by everyone. That's a wonderful thing. I know everybody has different experiences with that and so I definitely feel very fortunate."