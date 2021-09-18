BTS Will Join UN Meeting in New York as Special Envoys

The invite comes after South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with the stars and appointed them as “special presidential envoy for future generations and culture” at a Tuesday ceremony in the country's capital of Seoul.

“It is a huge honor, both as an individual and a citizen, to be able to hold the title of special presidential envoy for future generations and culture," BTS member Kim Nam-joon, known as RM, shared on behalf of the group, the Korea Herald reported.

“We’re always thinking about how we could give more and return the love we have received, and we’re just thankful that the president has presented us with such a big opportunity. We will do our best as special envoys,” he said.

