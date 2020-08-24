Justin Townes Earle, Singer-Songwriter and Son of Steve Earle, Dead at 38

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died at the age of 38, according to a post on his Facebook page.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," the post said Sunday night. "So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys."

A cause of death hasn't been revealed.

Son of alternative country artist Steve Earle, Justin played in two Nashville-based bands and released several albums, including Harlem River Blues (2010) and Kids in the Street (2017). He was named Emerging Act of the Year at the 2009 American Honors & Awards and nominated as Artist of the Year in 2012.