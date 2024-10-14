Justin Timberlake has best reaction to divorce sign at concert

Originally appeared on E! Online

Justin Timberlake was delighted by the way one woman said bye, bye, bye to her ex.

During his Oct. 11 concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the "Mirrors" singer couldn't hold back his laughter as he looked out at one particular sign in the audience.

"OK, I need to know more about this one," Timberlake said from the stage as seen in clips on X, formerly Twitter. "Hold your sign up so everybody can see it."

The sign in question — which was held by a woman who told Timberlake her name was Katrina — read: "Got my tix with my divorce $$."

And it was a fellow attendee's enthusiastic response to the sign that made the *NSYNC alum laugh even harder.

"Ooo, this one over here said, 'Congratulations girl!'" he exclaimed. "I know I'm in Philly right now. That was about the most Philly thing I've seen in a long time. 'I ain't playin' with these mens.'"

READ Justin Timberlake Shares Tour Update After Reaching Deal in DWI Case

The 43-year-old turned back to Katrina to share that he was sorry that her marriage had ended, but clearly got a different reaction from her as he added, "OK. Screw him. You're here now. I'm so happy to have you."

Timberlake's Philadelphia show was his first appearance back on stage after he had to cancel his Oct. 8 tour date in New Jersey due to injury.

"I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all — but I'm working to reschedule ASAP."

While Justin Timberlake may be on the road, he’s still making time to celebrate his wife Jessica Biel on their 12-year wedding anniversary. On Friday, Oct. 4, the singer gave a sweet shoutout to his wife while onstage during a show in Montreal on his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” to mark what he said was their important day.

And luckily his fans in New Jersey didn't have to wait too long, as only two days later Timberlake shared he would "make it up to" them on Oct. 15, adding on Instagram, "So sorry that I had to postpone. CAN'T WAIT TO SEE Y'ALL!"

Timberlake had resumed his "Forget Tomorrow" World Tour in Montreal, Canada, Oct. 4 after taking a month off. At that show, the "SexyBack" not only celebrated being back in front of an audience, but also his wedding anniversary with wife Jessica Biel.

"It's also a very special evening for me," he told the crowd. "My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary."

Timberlake — who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4 with the "7th Heaven" alum — blew her a kiss and added, "So be nice to her, Montreal, because she's sharing me with all of you guys tonight."

He then put his hand on his heart, saying, "I love you, baby."