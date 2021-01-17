Justin Timberlake Confirms Baby No. 2 With Jessica Biel, Reveals Name

Justin Timberlake is finally opening up about welcoming a second child with wife Jessica Biel.

On Sunday, Ellen DeGeneres shared a preview clip from her Jan. 18 interview with the 39-year-old pop star in which he offered the first-ever confirmation of the little one who arrived in 2020. The couple, who married in 2012 and share 5-year-old son Silas, had not revealed they were expecting.

"His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping," Timberlake said. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

When DeGeneres asked how different it is to be parenting two children instead of just one, he quipped, "We don't see each other anymore." He then added, "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes, you go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. Sort of like, 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!'"

The star said that Silas is thus far enjoying his new role as a big brother.

"Silas is super excited," the "Cry Me a River" singer said. "Right now, he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so I don't know. We'll see what happens."

E! News reported on July 31 that the pair had welcomed their second baby, citing reports.

Timberlake's former NSYNC bandmate, Lance Bass, had previously teased that he was sent plenty of photos from his pals of the latest addition to their family.

"The baby is cute, of course, it's Justin and Jessica!" Bass joked to "Entertainment Tonight," adding that Timberlake would "kill" him if he let their baby name slip.

Timberlake and Biel have not yet publicly shared a photo of Phineas.

In September 2020, the 38-year-old "Limetown" actress teased that she and her "Suit & Tie" singer husband were a bit busier at home this year, adding a throwback photo to last year's Emmys.

"Once upon a time, a long LONG time ago… Mom and Dad put on some real clothes and stayed out past midnight," Biel joked on Instagram.

Back in April, Timberlake shared in an interview with SiriusXM's Hits1 that home has been much different for him and Biel during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human," the "Social Network" star joked, adding that he and Biel went to Montana to social distance with their son.

While Biel and Timberlake have two kids now, it may not be long before they expand their family further.

"I want to have as many kids as we can, if I'm being honest," Timberlake told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 back in 2018. "I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again and, hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being."

Check out the preview clip in the Instagram post above to see his sweet comments about raising two children.