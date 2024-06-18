‘I had one martini:' Justin Timberlake arrested for alleged DWI

Justin Timberlake was arrested on New York's Long Island on a driving while intoxicated charge after refusing three times to take a chemical test following his stop for rolling through a stop sign, according to a criminal complaint.

An officer observed that and trailed Timberlake, who was pulled over after failing twice to stay on the right side of the road shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday., the complaint says. The cop who stopped him says the so-dubbed "Prince of Pop" appeared to be drunk, with bloodshot, glassy eyes and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

"I had one martini and I followed my friends home," Timberlake allegedly told officers.

The complaint says Timberlake was unsteady and had slowed speech; he also allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests. They said he couldn't focus on speaking to police while he was looking for his registration, either.

Officers took him to the Sag Village Police Department for processing, where the complaint says he refused three times over the course of about 40 minutes to take a chemical test of his blood alcohol content.

They also have the encounter on body cameras.

He was then taken to East Hampton Town police headquarters and held overnight ahead of his morning arraignment. Timberlake was released on his own recognizance after that hearing.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office had no further comment. Neither the singer nor his representatives could immediately be reached for comment.

The arrest comes amid Timberlake's first world tour in nearly six years. The pop icon is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week on June 25 and 26.

Sag Harbor is a coastal village in the Hamptons, around 100 miles from New York City. In the summer, it is a hot spot for wealthy visitors.