Justin Bieber's mom shares how she likes being a grandmother to his and Hailey Bieber's baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are spreading joy to their families.

Less than a month after the "Sorry" singer and Rhode Beauty founder welcomed their first child together, Jack Blues Bieber, Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette is sharing her honest feelings about being a grandparent.

The 49-year-old posted a clip of Molly Shannon's iconic "Saturday Night Live" character, licensed joyologist Helen Madden, to her Instagram Story Sept. 18, captioning the video, "How do you like being a Grandmother!"

In the clip, Molly's character gives an emphatic, "I love it, I love it, I LOVE it! I love it! I love it! I love it, love it, love it, love it, love it! I love itttttttt! Every second of it, every second of it—I love it."

Mallette also added, "First time Grandma's be like!"

Justin' Biebers mom has made no secret of how much she has been enjoying life with baby Jack, posting to Instagram shortly after his birth announcement, "Oh my heart. Welcome baby Jack!! I love you so much! Thank you Lord. What a miracle!"

She also Tweeted, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin responded to the message, writing, "Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."

And as Mallette has shared before, she was also thrilled to watch her baby have his own baby.

"Happy Father's Day Justin," she wrote on Instagram in June. "You've always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember. You have so much love to give. You're gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!!"

While Justin Bieber, 30, and Hailey Bieber, 27, have kept a low profile since welcoming Jack, the two have often been candid about their desires to raise a family together after tying the knot in 2018.

"I'd love to have myself a little tribe," Justin Bieber said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020. "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out—it's her body and whatever she wants to do—I think she wants to have a few."