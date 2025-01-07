Originally appeared on E! Online

Justin Bieber’s only intention? Passing on his love of hockey.

The “What Do You Mean?” singer is making sure his 4-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber — whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber — inherits his devotion to the sport with a little help from Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, who sent the infant his very own autographed jersey.

“To JB Jr.,” the hockey star addressed the gift, which Bieber posted on his Instagram Stories Jan. 6. “Peace and Love.”

Along with posting a photo of the adorable merch, the Grammy winner added his own caption, writing, “4 babyjb.”

The Canadian native — who hails from Stratford, Ont. — grew up playing the ice sport before ascending to teen pop superstardom, putting his passion for the game on full display when he served as celebrity captain for Team Matthews at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto in February 2024.

“This has been unbelievable,” Justin told ESPN in an interview during the match. “I feel like I’ve actually had vivid dreams about this at night, so it’s beautiful.”

In fact, when Bieber made his triumphant return to the stage after canceling his Justice World Tour in September 2022 to seek treatment for his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, he did so at the NHL All-Star Player draft. During the performance, the “Sorry” singer performed a medley of his hits, including “Peaches” and “Ghost,” as well as a cover of the SZA track, “Snooze.”

Besides a love of hockey in general, Bieber supports the Leafs in particular, having attended several of the team’s games over the years. In fact, he and Hailey — who exchanged vows in 2018 — shared a playful yet passionate makeout session when the “kiss cam” turned to the couple during a Leafs home game that same year, putting their romance on full display.

