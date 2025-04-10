Justin Bieber exits his Drew House fashion brand 6 years after launch

Originally appeared on E! Online

That swag, swag, swag on you better not be Drew House.

At least, that’s what Justin Bieber told his fans in a recent social media post. Justin, who cofounded the clothing brand with former stylist Ryan Good in 2018 before its official January 2019 launch, recently announced he’s cut ties with Drew House.

“I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand,” Justin wrote in an April 10 Instagram Story post, overlaid with a screenshot from Drew House’s page. “Drewhouse [sic] doesn’t represent me or family or life.”

Bieber — who welcomed son Jack Blues, 7 months, with wife Hailey Bieber in August — further encouraged his fans to not interact with the brand, and even added exes over the brand’s profile photo in his Story.

“If you’re rocking with me the human Justin Bieber,” the 30-year-old continued. “Don’t waste your money on drewhouse.”

Drew House — a nod to Bieber’s middle name Drew — sells mostly unisex clothing like sweat sets, T-shirts and slippers, usually adorned with the brand’s iconic smiley face logo.

Bieber was last seen sporting his brand back in 2023 at a Rhode Beauty event with Hailey Bieber, and even gave his partner and longtime stylist a birthday shoutout that year byway of a Drew House ad.

“Happy Birthday to my brother,” Justin wrote in the March 13 post that year. “Hard to believe that we just keep getting close. LOVE YOU BRO.”

But while the “Sorry” singer has officially cut ties with the brand, his partner Good previously emphasized that Justin Biber was involved in “every” aspect of Drew House, from idea to launch.

“He called me over to his house and said, ‘This is what I want to do and I want you to creative direct it,’ and hit me with the idea of what we should do, and laid it all out pretty simplistically and pretty specific, but pretty in depth,” Good told GQ in 2019. “He's got a great instinct. It’s not just his impact, but his actual eye for fashion is one of the most valuable tools that our brand has.”

Still, Good noted that Justin and Hailey Bieber’s status as fashion icons certainly helped the brand, too, adding, “it's cool, him and his wife and their impact on fashion from an eyeball standpoint.”

E! News has reached out to Drew House and Ryan Good regarding Justin Bieber’s apparent departure but has not yet heard back.

