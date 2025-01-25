Justin Baldoni's wife posts heartfelt tribute to husband amid Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni's wife, Emily, is showing him love amid his legal battle with Blake Lively.

On Jan. 24, she took to Instagram to pay tribute to him on his 41st birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again."

In the post, Emily shared a sweet picture of her kissing Baldoni on the beach while their two kids, Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7, watched.

Emily's post comes after a slew of lawsuits from Baldoni and Lively, which all started from them working together on "It Ends With Us."

After playing lovers in the hit movie, Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni and followed it up with a lawsuit against him in December, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

Baldoni responded with his own lawsuit, suing Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and other defendants for $400 million. He accused them of defamation and other contractual claims, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

Most recently, Baldoni's attorney released behind-the-scenes footage of the actor filming a slow dancing scene with Lively on "In Ends With Us" to refute her claims that Baldoni acted inappropriately with her while they were on set.

However, Lively's legal team responded to the clip, saying the footage actually corroborates her claims.

“Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning,” her legal team said, according to NBC News.

“The video shows Ms. Lively leaning away and repeatedly asking for the characters to just talk. Any woman who has been inappropriately touched in the workplace will recognize Ms. Lively’s discomfort. They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching,” her legal team added. “No woman should have to take defensive measures to avoid being touched by their employer without their consent.”

