Julián Figueroa, Singer-Songwriter and Telenovela Actor, Dead at 27

The telenovela community is mourning the loss of a star.

Julián Figueroa, the son of telenovela actress Maribel Guardia and late Mexican singer Joan Sebastián, died over the weekend, his mom shared on social media. He was 27.

Figueroa, who had been acting on series "Mi Camino es Amarte" since 2022, was found "unconscious" in his Mexico City home April 9, Guardia wrote on Instagram in Spanish.

"They called 911 and when the ambulance and police arrived, they found him already lifeless, with no trace of violence," Guardia, who lived with Figueroa and said she was at the theater that night, continued via translation. "The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation."

An acute myocardial infarction is the medical term for a heart attack, according to John Hopkins Medicine, which also defines ventricular fibrillation as a dangerous type of irregular heartbeat.

The actress asked for privacy and understanding amid her mourning, adding that she "would like to talk to all the people who are trying to communicate," but does not "have the strength to do it yet."

"I'm thankful for all the messages of support and love that you have been sending me," Guardia wrote, "but at this moment I have no soul to answer anyone; I hope I can do it another time."

Guardia added that Figueroa's funeral services will be held in private, "next to the closest people who loved him the most."

TelevisaUnivision, the production company behind "Mi Camino es Amarte," also paid tribute to its star in an April 10 statement to E! News.

"TelevisaUnivision deeply regrets the passing of singer-songwriter and actor Julián Figueroa, and shares in the profound sadness that his family is experiencing," the statement read. "May he rest in peace."

Just two days before his death, Figueroa dedicated a message on Instagram to his late father, who died in 2015 at age 64. Figueroa had portrayed his dad in the 2016 biographical miniseries "Por siempre Joan Sebastián."

"Fans acclaim, ‘Long live the People's Poet,' but I don't care, I just want my father," Figueroa wrote April 8 via translation. "To hell with the Grammys, with fame and money, because the only I want is to hug you one more time. I love you dad and if your death hurts it's because your life was very valuable to me."

Figueroa is survived by his wife of six years, Imelda Tuñón, with whom he shares 6-year-old son José Julián Figueroa.

"I love you forever," Tuñón wrote on Instagram April 10 via translation. "You are in a better place with your dad, and you leave me with my heart broken into a thousand pieces, but with many happy memories and lots of laughter, fly high love."