JoJo Siwa's Home Burglarized by Armed Suspects

She said the suspects were armed

By City News Service

A search was on Tuesday for a group of burglars who broke into the Tarzana, California home of dancer and social media star JoJo Siwa.

Without identifying Siwa as the homeowner, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that a residential burglary occurred at about 2:50 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Vanalden Avenue.

Police said no one was home at the time, and no description was available of a suspect or suspects, or of a vehicle that might have been connected with the crime.

Siwa, 19, took to social media to discuss the break-in, even posting some security footage showing the culprits inside her palatial home. She said the suspects were armed.

“But the good news ... no one was hurt, all our puppies are good. There is lots of materialistic damage, but that can all be fixed,” she wrote in her post. “I'm just happy that my family and pups are safe. Most important thing to me.”

Copyright CNS - City News Service

