JoJo Siwa clarifies her sexuality amid Chris Hughes relationship

JoJo Siwa is happy to know herself better.

Though the “Karma” singer used to self-identify as a lesbian since coming out in 2021, she discovered through her new romance with "Big Brother UK" castmate Chris Hughes that she now aligns with a different letter of the LGBTQIA+ alphabet.

“I think the most beautiful term now is queer,” Siwa exclusively told E! News’ Francesca Amiker. “I think queer is an umbrella of, ‘Look, I'm just me.’ And I think the most beautiful thing about the LGBTQIA community is love is love. And that goes both ways.”

She added, “There's loads of beautiful, different sexualities. Sexuality and queerness is a lovely rainbow that has all different places, and it also has places on this rainbow that we don't even know exist yet.”

And for any critics out there, Siwa — whose relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs ended at the "Big Brother UK" afterparty in April — feels the same as she did when she came out at 17: She doesn’t have to explain herself.

“I feel so in the right position for myself. I feel so content with my happiness,” the 22-year-old explained. “I feel so relaxed and at ease with where I'm at. I feel so happy and peaceful that the love that I feel is so real. You can't really help who you fall in love with.”

In fact, it’s exactly her love for Hughes that helped her understand that “there's no right or wrong way to be you.”

“What I realized with Christopher is I never have second-guessed my feelings for him,” Siwa shared. “Therefore, I've never second-guessed my happiness, I've never second-guessed what I'm feeling. And I think that's the most beautiful thing.”

“When I think about him, I'm full of pure joy,” she emphasized. “When I speak about him, I'm full of pure joy.”

But Siwa's budding romance isn’t the only relationship in her life that is bringing her joy. Indeed, the "Dance Moms" alum has partnered with the NMDP Registry — an organization that aims to treat and cure blood cancers and other blood disorders by partnering blood stem cell donors with patients in need—because, as she said, “I love helping people.”

“To think that you could save somebody's life is a fascinating thought to me,” Siwa explained. “It's so rare that you will be a match for somebody, and that's why we need so many registered donors. But to think that I'm in that pool and have that chance is a beautiful, beautiful thought.”

“It makes me feel so happy that that could happen and that I could help somebody,” she continued. “This was something that, for some reason, felt like a piece of my heart belonged to it.”

