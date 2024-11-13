Originally appeared on E! Online

Dunder Mifflin once employed the sexiest man alive.

"The Office" alum John Krasinski was revealed as People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024 during the Nov. 12 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

And when host Stephen Colbert noted that it was Krasinski's kindness and thoughtfulness that earned him the honor, the actor quipped, "I think it's that — and the biceps."

So, how did Krasinski react when he found out he won the coveted title? “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” the 45-year-old told the magazine in an article published Nov. 12. “Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

Krasinski — who shares daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8, with wife Emily Blunt — revealed that the "Devil Wears Prada" actress was “very excited” when she learned about the honor, and even promised to use his magazine cover as wallpaper in their Brooklyn home.

PHOTOS Patrick Dempsey, John Stamos, George Clooney and More TV Doctors Turned Family Men

"Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think," he joked. "My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all."

But really, the "Jack Ryan" star added of his wife of 14 years, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”

“It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving,” he explained of their marriage. “And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her.”

And Krasinski is not expecting that to change now that he's been publicly recognized as a heartthrob — he just might have to prove himself a bit more at home.

"I think it's going to make me do more household chores,” he joked to the magazine. “After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’"

He dethroned the 2023 winner, "Grey’s Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey, who at the time admitted he couldn’t believe he’d earned the title.

“I was completely shocked,” he joked to People in November 2023. “I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been a bridesmaid!”

And Dempsey wasn’t the only one in disbelief, as he revealed how his family — including wife Jillian Dempsey and their kids Talula Dempsey, 22, as well as 17-year-old twin sons Darby Dempsey, and Sullivan Dempsey —reacted to the news.

“They laughed quite hard,” he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after being unveiled as sexiest man alive. “They were like, ‘No seriously, who is it?’’’

Nonetheless, Dempsey was glad he earned the title at “that point in his life.”

“It’s nice to have the recognition,” the 58-year-old said. “And certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me a platform to use it for something positive.”

Recent past winners also include Chris Evans, Paul Rudd and Idris Elba.

And while Krasinski is the Sexiest Man Alive for 2024, he isn’t the only sexy man to get recognized this year. After all, voters also helped determine the winners in several readers’ choice polls — which featured honorees in categories ranging from "Sexiest Summer Action Star" to "Sexiest Fiyero." (Jonathan Bailey, the latest actor to take on the iconic Wicked character, picked up that category.)

Among the winners were HGTV star Chip Gaines, who nailed his spot as sexiest handy man, beating out Property Brothers duo Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott as well as farmhouse fixer’s Jonathan Knight, and Rock the Block’s Ty Penninington.

Twilight actor Robert Pattinson — who welcomed a baby girl with Suki Waterhouse earlier this year — landed the title of sexiest first-time dad.

As for who readers picked as this year's sexiest new heartthrob? Look no further than "Saltburn" and "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi. The 27-year-old actor — who is set to star in the upcoming horror-drama "Frankenstein" — beat out "Red, White & Royal Blue" actor Nicholas Galatzine, "The Summer I Turned Pretty’s" Gavin Casalegno and "The Good Place’s" Manny