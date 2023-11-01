Joe Jonas reacts when CVS security guard says he ‘looks crazy'

Originally appeared on E! Online

What a man gotta do to hit up CVS in peace?

Joe Jonas hilariously recounted his recent run-in with a security guard at the drugstore.

"I just walked into CVS and the security guy goes, 'Oh! Joe Jonas?'" the Jonas Brothers singer recalled in the Nov. 1 TikTok. "And I said, 'Hey man, what's going on?' and I shook his hand and he goes, 'Man, you look crazy in person.'"

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Jonas cheekily added, "Is that a compliment?"

Fans sweetly roasted the 34-year-old in the comments for the candid way he told the story while walking through the aisles at CVS. One user said, "I feel like we're on FaceTime," while another chimed in, "Was I just on FaceTime with Joe Jonas?"

Other followers tried to clear up the reason why the security guard may have said Jonas looked less cool than normal, with one user commenting, "Maybe he meant to say 'It's crazy to see you in person,'" while another offered up, "It's probably crazy seeing someone so famous in real life. He was just shocked."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Red Carpet Date Nights

The musician and "Game of Thrones" star first announced their breakup on Sept. 6.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote on Instagram. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Jonas and Sophie later agreed on a custody arrangement for their two kids, daughter Willa, 3, and a daughter whose initials are D.J., 15 months.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the pair wrote in a joint statement to E! News last month. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have nearly settled an important part of their heated divorce. The estranged couple is close to an "amicable resolution" in their ongoing custody battle, Access Hollywood confirms.