Jodie Foster Shares Kiss With Wife, Thanks Aaron Rodgers After Golden Globe Win

Perhaps no one looked more comfortable during the Golden Globes than Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison.

Curled up on the couch with their dog, wearing chic pajama sets, the couple shared a celebratory kiss upon hearing that Foster was a surprise winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for the based-on-a-true-story legal thriller "The Mauritanian."

Though she looked pretty darn shocked herself, Foster – being the veteran pro and now four-time Globe winner that she is – made sure to thank the people who got her to that moment.

And then some.

"Whoa!" she exclaimed. "Oh, my god, are you kidding me? I think you made a mistake um, I am...uh, I'm a little speechless I just never expected to ever be here again and um, wow, I have to thank all of my amazing filmmakers."

"Oh," Foster added, noting the round of applause emanating from somewhere, "my friends are screaming downstairs because it's kind of late. [Director] Kevin Macdonald, Tahar Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch, Shailene Woodley and the real life people...and most of all the person that we all serve Mohamedou Ould Salahi, we love you. You have taught us so much about being a human being, about being joyful and loving and forgiving. That's a lesson you bring to everybody.

"All of these great ladies included. I love my wife! Thank you, Alex. And Ziggy. And Aaron Rodgers!" she added with a fist pump. "And you know, the Hollywood Foreign Press, right? This is awesome!"

Rodgers having thanked Foster during his MVP acceptance speech, obviously something having to do with him now being engaged to Woodley.

The cozy moment came eight years after Foster took the Globes stage to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award for life achievement and gave a powerful speech in which she thanked her former partner, Cydney Bernard, and basically acknowledged publicly for the first time that she'd been in a long-term relationship with a woman.

She's been married to Hedison since 2014.