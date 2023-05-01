Jock Zonfrillo, Chef and ‘MasterChef Australia' Judge, Dies at 46

Jock Zonfrillo, a chef and judge on "MasterChef Australia," died Sunday at the age of 46, his family said in a statement.

Zonfrillo, who was a father of four, died in Melbourne, Australia. His family did not provide further details about his death.

"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words," his family said. "For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia also released a statement on Zonfrillo's death and said "MasterChef Australia" would not air its Season 15 premiere this week. The episode was supposed to air on Monday.

"Jock’s charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured," Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia wrote in their statement. "He will be greatly missed."

Jamie Oliver, who was a guest judge alongside Zonfrillo in the Season 15 premiere for "MasterChef Australia," also offered his condolences.

In total shock to hear of the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. Had the best time working with him for this year’s @MasterChefau. Jock was very generous with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his… pic.twitter.com/Ssa9qOKiFr — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) May 1, 2023

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Zonfrillo opened two of his own award-winning restaurants, Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana, in Australia. His culinary journey led to him joining "MasterChef Australia" as a judge in 2019.

Along with appearances on "Celebrity MasterChef Australia" and "Junior MasterChef Australia," Zonfrillo also published a 2022 memoir titled "Last Shot."