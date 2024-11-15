Jim Carrey's sister Rita Carrey has died

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Carrey family is mourning a loss.

Rita Carrey, the older sister of Jim Carrey, died on Nov. 14, her husband Alex confirmed in a post to Facebook on Nov. 15.

"It is with heavy heart and my deepest sadness," he wrote on her account, "surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly."

The husband noted that while he and Carrey — who was born and raised in Canada — had been together for 16 years, they only got married last July "in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted."

"We travelled the world and met many people who we consider friends," he continued. "Rita was my bestest friend, my lover and my beautiful wife. Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers."

He also shared insight into life with his longtime love.

The television and radio personality's favorite holiday was Christmas, according to her husband, and he joked that the holiday "was everyday for her" and even prompted her to start "a fundraiser to help a local charity."

"It's been a wonderful and crazy journey with Rita," he wrote. "She filled everyone's heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman."

He ended his message to Carrey with a quote from James Blunt's "Goodbye My Lover" and added, "Until we meet again. You really did have the Time of your life. Your bestest friend and husband, Alex."

To honor her memory, the husband wrote that family and friends were "invited to attend a candlelight vigil in her memory on December 7 2024 on Heathcote Terrace in St. Catharines," and encouraged everyone to attend the Christmas on the Terrace public event in support of Gillian's Place — an Ontario-based shelter for survivors of abuse and violence. He also asked that donations be made directly to the organization in Carrey's memory.

E! News has reached out to Jim Carrey for comment, but has not heard back.

Rita Carrey was born to parents Kathleen and Percy Carrey and was one of the "Mask" actor's three older siblings, which also included brother John Carrey — who passed away in 2019 — and sister Patricia Carrey.

She worked for many years as a radio host, most recently with "The Peet and Reet Show" alongside Pete Dychtiar, and also performed in a self-titled classic rock group called the Rita Carrey Band.

