Jessie James Decker is absolutely not tolerating the trolls.

After some social media users criticized her children's athletic bodies in a Nov. 26 Instagram pic, the "Should Have Known Better" singer clapped back in the comments, writing, "It's a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports, build muscle naturally is ‘weird.'"

The photo in question shows Jessie and her NFL star husband Eric Decker's daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, wearing swimsuits that display their toned abdominal muscles. The pic was taken during a Thanksgiving tropical vacation.

"That doesn't look right … Sorry, not sorry," one Instagram user wrote of the kids' abs, while another user called them "strange."

"From one mother to another. Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should," Jessie James Decker followed up in another comment. "It's unkind."

However, not everyone was critical of the kids' physiques. Selma Blair—who competed against Jessie on season 31 Dancing With the Stars— praised the little ones, writing, "I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals."

Jessie James Decker's DWTS pro partner Alan Bersten also weighed in, joking, "How do they all have better bodies than me?????"

The 34-year-old—who tied the knot with Eric Decker in 2013—has previously called out her own online body shammers, explaining to fans that she learned about a Reddit page that, as she described, "rips me apart on a daily basis."

"They're talking about how apparently fat I've gotten and how boxy and how terrible my body looks and they're accusing me of editing my body and all these things," Jessie James Decker said in a 2021 Instagram Story, " It's pretty awful and I just cannot believe this is still happening in the world, that people are doing this."

Shocked and in disbelief over the comments, the Eric & Jessie: Game On alum shared that she used to obsess over her weight, but has since decided to "just let myself live."

"I work out and I eat what I want and I 100 percent am 10 pounds heavier than I used to be," Jessie James Decker admitted. "I used to weigh, like, 115 and I'm not anymore. I eat what I want and I'm happy with that. But when you are writing blogs and stories and bullying me about how much weight I've gained and how fat my thighs are, I do take that offensively because what is the messaging that you are sharing?"

She continued, "It's mean and it's bullying and it's not OK and I hope my daughter doesn't grow up in a world where people do this to her because it's wrong and I think we all need to do better."