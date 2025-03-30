Jessica Simpson reveals why she's been drinking ‘snake sperm'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jessica Simpson is moving past Chicken of the Sea and diving into uncharted territory when it comes her dietary habits.

More than two weeks after the beauty mogul performed on stage for the first time in 15 years, she shared a video of herself drinking an unconventional herbal tonic.

"They're like, 'What are you drinking?' Because it's this Chinese herb thing," the 44-year-old told musicians in a studio, as seen in the March 28 Instagram clip. "And I'm like, 'I don't know.' My vocal coach told me to drink it, and they Googled the ingredients and — snake sperm. It's like a honey."

Simpson, who did not name the product, added, "So, if you want a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm."

Most viewers seemed positively charmed by her video, with many finding it absolutely hiss-terical.

"Hahaha," one person commented, "that’s the Jess we (your fans) know and love."

Other user wrote, "Like the chicken of the sea but snake version," while another fan commented, "Put her back on TV right now lol."

In 2003, Simpson and then-husband Nick Lachey starred on their own MTV reality show, "Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica." On a key episode, the "Irresistible" singer ate from a bowl of Chicken by the Sea branded tuna and asked, "Is this chicken, what I have, or is this fish?"

As the now-"Love Is Blind" co-host stared at her, Simpson continued, "I know it's tuna but it says, 'Chicken By the Sea.'"

Simpson has since poked fun at the now-viral moment several times, including in 2024, when she parodied it in an ad for the tuna brand. The commercial also features her and ex Eric Johnson's eldest daughter Maxwell, 12.

Jessica Simpson made her triumphant return to performing this month. The songstress took the stage at the Recording Academy’s Texas Chapter Block Party at South By Southwest, marking her first time singing for a big crowd in a decade and a half.

The 12 asked the singer, "Mom, what are you eating in that packet?"

Simpson — who also shares son Ace, 11, and daughter Birdie, 6, with Eric — responded, "It's called Chicken of the Sea. But it's not really chicken, it's tuna. So, don't get confused by it," after which her daughter questioned who would do so.

"No one," the singer said, before taking a pause. "Not your mom."

The ad ends with a voiceover from Simpson. "Yes, people," she said. "I know it's tuna."

