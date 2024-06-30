Jessica Alba's girls wear her past red carpet dresses in rare outing

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jessica Alba's daughters are following in her stylish footsteps — clad in her chic hand-me-downs.

On June 28, the Honest Company co-founder shared a photo of her with her and husband Cash Warren's two eldest kids Honor, 16, and Haven, 12, at a screening of her new Netflix film "Trigger Warning" at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The couple's daughters, who largely keep out of the spotlight, wore designer dresses their mom sported at two previous red carpet events.

"Throwing it back all the way to ‘07 and ‘10 in the sweetest way ever," Alba, 43, captioned her Instagram post "For the screening of Trigger Warning, Honor wore my @prada dress from the 2007 premier of Valentine’s Day in London & Havie wore my @dolcegabbana dress from Comicon for Good Luck Chuck in 2010."

The "Sin City" star, who was also joined by her husband at the event, continued, "I loooove seeing my girls wear some of my archived pieces and adding their own touch #FashionFriday #flashbackfriday."

Haven and Honor Warren's looks earned a seal of approval from Eva Mendes, also a mom to two daughters, who she shares with Ryan Gosling.

"Que bellezas !!!" the "Hitch" actress commented. "This is so damn sweet."

In addition to Honor and Haven, Alba and Cash Warren also share son Hayes, 6.

"I think every stage of parenting has brought me tremendous amount of joy," the "Fantastic Four" actress told E! News' Francesca Amiker in September 2013. "My kids school me for sure. They each have their own little needs or what they need from me or what they want from me. I love that they aren't shy about letting me know."

